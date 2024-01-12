Khloe Kardashian opens up about kids' bond with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian opened up about her children's bond with their father and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, admitting that she wants her kids to have a beautiful relationship with the basketball player.

The reality TV star recently appeared on the cover of the latest issue of tmrw and gave a rare insight into her equation with Tristan as co-parent.

For the unversed, Khloe shared son Tatum, 17 months, and daughter True, 5½ with her former love interest, who cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

She said, "With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice."

"It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'" the Good American co-founder added.

Khloe admitted she is "protecting her kids' innocence" by keeping things amicably with the NBA star.

"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad. And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?" the renowned member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan added.