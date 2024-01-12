Blake Lively spotted on set of ‘It Ends With Us’ after dinner date with Taylor Swift

Blake Lively was spotted on the set of It Ends With Us in New Jersey last Thursday.
This occurred following her visit to Lucalli Pizza restaurant in Brooklyn the previous night, where she dined with her close friend Taylor Swift.
In the movie, which is based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 best-seller, Lively takes on the role of Lily Bloom.
Lily is a recent college graduate who relocated to Boston to chase her aspiration of opening a flower shop.
For her character, Lively, aged 36, was photographed wearing a strawberry blonde wig and sporting a very boho style.
In the recent images, Blake donned a pair of blue slacks along with a blue shirt featuring a red and white pattern. She completed the look with a long denim coat and red lace-front boots.
