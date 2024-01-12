Emma Stone dishes on her love for long-running game show, Jeopardy!

Emma Stone reflects on being a fan of long-running game show, Jeopardy!

Emma Stone has recently dished on her love for long-running game show, Jeopardy!



During an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, the Easy A actress revealed that she wanted to appear on a regular episode of Jeopardy and not the celebrity edition.

Emma said, “I apply every June. I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy. I want to earn my stripes.”

“You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I’ve never gotten on the show,” added the 35-year-old.

The La La Land actress mentioned, “I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on Jeopardy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma recalled Poor Things’s finale that she filmed with Christopher Abbot without her contacts.

“I took out my contacts to try that scene with Chris who is at the end of an extremely long tables,” remarked the actress.

Emma mentioned, “During that scenes, I actually couldn’t see him a lot of the time, which is kind of amazing.”

“I felt like I was in a sort of hallucination fever dream where there was a blob speaking to me at the end of the table. It was pretty effective,” she added.

Meanwhile, Emma will next be seen in Cruella 2 and Kinds of Kindness.