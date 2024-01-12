Jennifer Lopez scared of 'fourth divorce' amid Ben Affleck's marital woes

Jennifer Lopez scares of 'fourth divorce' amid Ben Affleck's marital woes

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly trying to save her bond with Ben Affleck amid the couple's highly publicised marital life.

As per In Touch, an insider claimed, "Not only would a fourth divorce be utterly humiliating for her, but she truly believes Ben is the love of her life."

The renowned Hollywood pair often made it to the headlines because of their alleged marital troubles.

Recently, Lopez and Affleck were spotted engaging in a heated argument during an outing at St Barts.

The source shared that the couple's families and kids have blended well, however, the two celebrity figures have been still 'trying' to protect their marriage.

"All in all, their families have blended beautifully, and their kids have become close. It’s their first year of marriage, and they have a lot to figure out, but they are both trying. She will do everything she can to save this marriage," an insider told the outlet.

Interestingly, Lopez's upcoming album This Is Me...Now and its companion film, all set to showcase her love life and intimate moments with Affleck.

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.