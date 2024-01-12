SC hears ECP’s appeal against restoration of PTI’s bat symbol

CJP Isa led bench hearing ECP's plea against PHC verdict on PTI's polls in this still taken from a video on January 12, 2024. — SC/YouTube

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: The Supreme Court took up the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) petition challenging the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict overturning the electoral body’s decision to declare the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party polls “unconstitutional” and taking away the party’s iconic bat electoral symbol.



A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarat Hilali heard the electoral body’s appeal before adjourning the hearing till 1.30pm today (Friday).

The proceedings of the case were broadcast live on the SC website and YouTube channel.

A two-member bench of the PHC on Wednesday overturned the ECP decision revoking election symbol ‘bat’ and rejecting PTI intra-party elections.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and six other party leaders had filed a joint petition in the high court praying for declaring the ECP decision as illegal and without jurisdiction.

The ECP, however, on Thursday approached the Supreme Court and field a petition for leave to appeal under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against the PHC short order.

In the appeal, the electoral body questioned as to whether considering the importance of the matter the high court was justified in disposing of writ petition through a short order, without giving detailed reasons.

PHC issues notice to ECP

Meanwhile, the PHC issued a notice to ECP on PTI’s plea seeking contempt of court proceedings against the electoral body over its alleged failure to comply with its order on the intra-party polls.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Shakil Ahmad and Justice Waqar Ahmad heard the petition.

PTI counsels Qazi Muhammad Anwar and Shah Faisal Ilyas appeared before the court.

The PTI contended that the ECP failed to publish the certificate of the party’s intra-party polls on its website despite the PHC’s order.

The petition said that the PHC had on Wednesday termed illegal the ECP decision of December 22, 2023, wherein the latter had invalidated the intra-party elections of the PTI and deprived it of its electoral symbol “bat”.

The PTI requested the court to initiate the contempt of court proceedings against the ECP for non-compliance with the court directives.

