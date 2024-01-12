The Good Doctor to end its run with Season 7

Freddie Highmore is ready to say goodbye to The Good Doctor after Season 7.

The 31-year-old actor revealed in a statement that the medical drama will end its run at ABC following the release of its upcoming season.

“Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life,” he shared.

The actor continued: “I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented – and lovely – cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here.

“Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!” he added.

The upcoming season will debut on screens on Feb. 20.

The Good Doctor originally premiered on the TV network in 2017. It revolves around a brilliant surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by Highmore, as he navigates challenges of the medical world in the wake of his autism.

Chuku Modu, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Paige Spara, Richard Schiff, Noah Galvin, Christina Chang, and Bria Samoné Henderson are among the current cast of the series.