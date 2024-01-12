Ariana Madix to ‘inspire’ people with journey from ‘Scandoval’ to ‘Broadway’ debut

Ariana Madix reflects on career from Sandoval to Broadway

Ariana Madix can’t be more happy for her elevation in all aspects of life since "Scandoval".



The star from Vanderpump Rules is only a few weeks away from realising her long-held dream of playing Roxy Hart in Chicago on the Great White Way in New York City.

The significant event occurs about a year after Scandoval, the scandal involving her former co-star Tom Sandoval and his affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

"The rollercoaster!" the Bravo star shared with E! News. "There's no way to even succinctly put all of that together."

However, she has recovered from several other low points after her breakup too.

"Also, 2022, losing my grandma and losing my dog," the 38-year-old added. "From that rock bottom of losing them to now, it's just life is life."

Madix aspires to influence people going through difficult times in their personal lives with her story of going from betrayal to Broadway.

"I'm not alone, I'm not special," she explained. "I just feel like there's this feeling sometime that it feels like we're all in this together. I hope that I'm able to inspire because people inspire me all the time. It's a back and forth."

Ironically, Madix's story is similar to Roxy's, who kills her unfaithful husband in order to achieve fame and wealth.

"Roxy's story is one that I totally identify with," the reality star admitted, "and sometimes when we're working on the script or working on the lines with her, I'm like, 'That's like me.' I love that about her and she is cool. She's bada--."

In addition, Roxy succeeded despite tragedy.

"If you think about the emotional Olympics, she's gold in everything," Madix continued, "because she'll butter you up, but the second that you might not be giving her what she needs, she's coming for you."