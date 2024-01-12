Shanna Moakler dishes on ‘player’ Travis Barker’s ‘affair’ with Kim Kardashian

Shanna Moakler hasn’t recovered from her ex-husband Travis Barker’s alleged fling with Kim Kardashian.
Shanna, 48, is sticking to her claims that the Blink-182 drummer had plans to “f***” Kim Kardashian while they were still married – long before he ended up marrying Kim’s sister, Kourtney.
On Wednesday’s episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the model and actress dished about her failed marriage to Barker – with whom she shares two children – and the “disgusting” Kardashian family’s role in their eventual demise in an explosive rant.
“They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f***,” she claimed, adding that someone had “anonymously texted” her the alleged conversations between Travis and Kim.
However, once she confronted Barker about the texts, he denied everything, claiming that he “[doesn’t] see anything” and promptly deleted the chat.
Shanna further claimed that she also confronted Kim, but she simply responded, “I don’t like white guys.”
“Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid,” she reflected.
Noting that Barker “did [Shanna] pretty dirty,” Shanna continued to bash Travis, revealing, “His drinking is a problem. His womanising, his addiction.”
She didn’t spare the Kardashian-Jenner clan, either, saying, “F*** you, that family. You’re disgusting. I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me.”
At one point, she even got teary-eyed, noting that she “wanted this relationship to work” because she “was so in love with him.”
Both Kim and Travis have continued to deny the accusations over the years.
