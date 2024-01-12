Shanna Moakler dishes on ‘player’ Travis Barker’s ‘affair’ with Kim Kardashian

Travis Barker allegedly had an affair with Kim Kardashian long before marrying her sister Kourtney

Shanna Moakler hasn’t recovered from her ex-husband Travis Barker’s alleged fling with Kim Kardashian.

Shanna, 48, is sticking to her claims that the Blink-182 drummer had plans to “f***” Kim Kardashian while they were still married – long before he ended up marrying Kim’s sister, Kourtney.

On Wednesday’s episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the model and actress dished about her failed marriage to Barker – with whom she shares two children – and the “disgusting” Kardashian family’s role in their eventual demise in an explosive rant.

“They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f***,” she claimed, adding that someone had “anonymously texted” her the alleged conversations between Travis and Kim.

However, once she confronted Barker about the texts, he denied everything, claiming that he “[doesn’t] see anything” and promptly deleted the chat.

Shanna further claimed that she also confronted Kim, but she simply responded, “I don’t like white guys.”

“Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid,” she reflected.

Noting that Barker “did [Shanna] pretty dirty,” Shanna continued to bash Travis, revealing, “His drinking is a problem. His womanising, his addiction.”

She didn’t spare the Kardashian-Jenner clan, either, saying, “F*** you, that family. You’re disgusting. I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me.”

At one point, she even got teary-eyed, noting that she “wanted this relationship to work” because she “was so in love with him.”

Both Kim and Travis have continued to deny the accusations over the years.