Julia Roberts feels ‘lucky’ to pause her work life to ‘nurture’ home life

Julia Roberts on taking break from acting to focus on family life

Julia Roberts has recently revealed she feels lucky to pause her work to focus on her family.



Speaking to British Vogue, the Pretty Woman star, who shares three children with husband Danny Moder, said, “I think that the luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier.”

“So, by the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay at home, I had been working for 18 years,” continued the 56-year-old.

Julia mentioned, “And so, I felt that I had the luxury. I didn't have to pick one or the other.”

The Runaway Bride actress pointed out, “It was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life.”

“And so, because I have girlfriends who were having to juggle being at work and having to go into the bathroom, and you know, get out that breast pump, I sort of went through that with them by proxy,” stated Julia.

The Notting Hill actress added, “To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time.”

Meanwhile, in December 2023, Julia appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and disclosed that two of her three children are in college.