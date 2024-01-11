PTI leader gunned down in Swabi ahead of elections

With the general elections inching closer, the menace of violence is rearing its head in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as another local political leader was gunned down in the province over the past 24 hours.



As per details, a local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Shah Khalid, was shot dead by unidentified armed men in KP’s Swabi. A day earlier, an independent election candidate was killed in North Waziristan.

According to police, unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle fired shots at Khalid's car at Swabi Adda, as a result of which he lost his life on the spot.

The law enforcers added that the suspects who fired at the vehicle escaped unchallenged. However, the police have launched a search operation for them. The officials have yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The unfortunate incident comes hours after an election hopeful and two other people were shot dead in North Waziristan when unknown assailants opened fire on them, as per local police officials.

The independent candidate, identified as Kaleemullah Khan, was eyeing to contest polls for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's PK-104, the law enforcers informed Geo News.

In a separate incident on the same day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate for NA-258 Aslam Buledi sustained injuries during a firing incident in Turbat City, officials said.

The deadly attacks on candidates come as the country gears up for the February 8 general elections, with much hope of ridding the nation of problems — such as political turmoil, terrorism, and economic ills.

Last week, former member of the National Assembly and National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader Mohsin Dawar's convoy came under a gun attack by terrorists in the Tappi village.

The convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also come under attack on December 31 in Dera Ismail Khan, however, he remained safe.

Political actors, including Fazl, have raised concerns and cast doubts over the staging of polls due to the "unstable" security situation in some parts of the province.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming surge in terror incidents in the outgoing year, reaching the highest level since 2014.