Kate Garraway shares 'heartfelt' chat with daughter Darcey following Derek Draper death

The Good Morning Britain host announced her husband's death on Instagram last Friday

Kate Garraway has revealed a heart-wrenching conversation with her daughter following Derek Draper's passing.

The Good Morning Britain host announced her husband's death on Instagram last Friday, marking the end of their 18-year marriage. Derek, aged 56, succumbed to health complications stemming from a severe bout of Covid almost four years ago.

Derek's health had been a constant struggle since contracting Covid in 2020, culminating in a cardiac arrest in early December. Sources indicate that he passed away the Wednesday before the announcement on Instagram.

On Monday, Kate's co-host Ben Shephard provided an update on the family's situation, stating that they were navigating the 'next stages' following Derek's demise.

Additionally, he shared a poignant moment from Kate's recent conversation with her 17-year-old daughter, Darcey.

In this exchange, Kate discussed the difficult task of registering Derek's death, highlighting the emotional challenges the family is facing.

He also shared a sweet conversation that Kate had with daughter Darcey, 17, just yesterday when she told her she needed to go and register Derek's death.

Ben said: 'They are in the next stages of working out what happens. There's a lot of admin to do when you lose someone. In that brilliant way yesterday, she said, "I have to go out to go and register the death".

'She told Darcey, "I'm going to have to go out the house", and Darcey said, "I know this is going to be really hard but can I make one suggestion?" She says, "course you can darling".

'And then Darcey said, "can you take the Christmas jumper off and can you brush your hair?"

'She said to me the clocks stopped for us just before Christmas when Derek had that heart attack and she's just starting to come out of that.

'We all know that Kate in the run up to Christmas wears a new Christmas jumper every day, she supports the charity.

'And suddenly she realises yesterday that everything has been frozen in time since then. So now it's about the next part of his journey.'

Ben also added that Kate has been overwhelmed by all the support and messages she has received.

He said: 'It's been extraordinary. It's the first time I've been on sadly since we heard of Derek's passing last Friday.