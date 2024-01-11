Meghan Markle 'expected royal racist scandal to ruin' Princess Kate's birthday

file footage

Meghan Markle was dealt a major blow after Princess Kate was able to ring in a relatively peaceful birthday earlier this week.



Speaking to GB News, royal editor for the Mail on Sunday Charlotte Griffiths reflected on the “brilliant” year the Princess of Wales has had, depite Meghan and Prince Harry’s consistent plans to destroy the royal family.

Kate turned 42 on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and was showered with birthday wishes and tributes from the institutions around the world, including both US and the UK.

The royal expert suggested that the Duchess of Sussex was left dejected as she “might have expected” the ‘royal racists’ scandal to overshadow her big day.

For the unversed, Kate was named alongside King Charles as the two senior royal members to have allegedly raised concerns over Meghan and Harry’s son Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth.

The revelation was made in Dutch version of royal author Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, released in November, giving rise to a controversy across the globe.

It is pertinent to note that the Suits alum initially made the claims during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, however, she did not name the members at the time.

“No one’s bringing up the royal racist thing on her birthday today,” Griffiths noted. “I mean i can imagine Meghan might have expected that to come up.”

“But it doesn’t, because people sort of admire Kate and thinks she is fabulous,” she added.