Princess Kate gets the last laugh as Harry, Meghan 'tie themselves in knots'

Princess Kate 'stands back' as Meghan Markle, Harry 'tie themselves in knots'

Kate Middleton continues to win the ‘classic Meghan vs perfect princess debate’ due to her professional conduct in the face of calamity.

Royal editor for the Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths sat down with host of the GB News to reflect on the “brilliant” year the Princess of Wales has had despite the constant flurry of accusations hurled at her since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare in January last year.

She noted that the mom of three was previously mocked as ‘Waitey Katie’ for wating a decade to marry Prince William, however, the royal expert argued her patient demeanour has landed in her favour when it comes to attacks from across the pond.

“What Kate has done which is what she is brilliant at,” she shared, “is just stood back, stayed calm, stayed quiet and just waited for Harry and Meghan to thrash it out, tie themselves into knots, thrown in accusations her way by their royal biographer [Omid Scobie] ... and emerged the victor.”

“She just waited it out and she looked fabulous,” Griffiths added.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond also heaped praise on the future Queen as she marked her 42nd birthday earlier this week.

In a conversation with the Sun, she gushed, “I think Catherine has embraced her 40s and is now more comfortable in her skin and in her role than ever before. Some women may find their 40s intimidating, but Catherine is successful, confident and popular.”

The royal expert added that the princess “nailed being royal” and yet is “still relatable” to common people.