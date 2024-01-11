Olivia Rodrigo spills on what 'really excites her'

Olivia Rodrigo seems eager to travel and discover new things.



The 20-year-old singing sensation was in Hollywood on Tuesday night to attend the Academy's Governors Awards.

The Vampire crooner was questioned infrequently about the prospect of her going back into acting while she was there on the Oscar red carpet.

In response to this, Rodrigo remarked, “I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me.”

The Bad Idea Right? singer went on to discuss the specific kind of films that she would love to act in, saying, “I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I’m actually of age."

“Maybe I am of age already,” she replied in fun mode.

Olivia mentioned in the conversation that she would like to perform a duet with Noah Kahan, who was this year's nominee for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

“I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring. One of these days,” the young singing sensation concluded.

It is important to note that Olivia received an invitation to the awards ceremony for her song Can't Catch Me Now, which appears in the movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.