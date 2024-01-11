Jeremy Renner back in the run 1 Year After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner returns to acting after Snow Plow hiatus

Jeremy Renner gets back to work as the production for season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown starts.



The 53-year-old actor expressed his emotions on Instagram on Wednesday over his return to the popular Paramount+ series' set.

He uploaded a picture of himself looking smug to the camera while dressed in costume, with a long black coat over a grey suit and tie.

"Day one on set ... nervous today," he captioned the post.

"Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly for the fans."

Considering that Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of his almost deadly snow plough accident, Renner's return to the set is a victory.

Renner revealed to Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, the hosts of CNN's New Year's Eve show, what drove him to battle for life after the terrifying experience.

"I'm just so blessed that I had so many things to live for," Renner explained.

"I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter. I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed. There's a lot for me to get better for."

Renner also quipped about being "pretty stubborn SOB," noting, "There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind."