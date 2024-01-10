Naomi Campbell emerges publicly following inclusion in Jeffrey Epstein documents

The model previously denied knowing about Epstein's activities

Naomi Campbell has made her first public appearance since being implicated alongside several A-list celebrities in explosive court documents linking them to Jeffrey Epstein.

The 53-year-old model was spotted heading to a gym in Dubai on Tuesday with her friend Nada Adelle, following the release of the 1,000-page document in the US.

Dressed in a white vest and matching tennis skirt, Naomi and Nada, engaged to PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani, entered the upscale FitnGlam facility, where memberships cost £300 per month.

Previously identified as one of the stars who flew on Epstein's private jet, Naomi's association was disclosed by pilot David Rogers in 2009 logs found in the unsealed files.

In a 2019 video, Naomi acknowledged her acquaintance with Epstein, revealing,’: 'I was introduced to him on my 31st birthday by my ex-boyfriend Flavio [Briatore, the Italian businessman who has been convicted of fraud]. He was always front and centre at Victoria's Secret shows.'

She was also pictured near Epstein's alleged 'madam' Ghislaine Maxwell at a party in 2002.

The model denied knowing about Epstein's activities, adding: 'What he's done is indefensible and when I heard what he'd done it sickened me to my stomach… I have had my fair share of sexual predators.'

She said she was 'shocked' by the coverage of her friendships with disreputable characters, before adding: 'I'm not a saint… but I will not be held hostage by my past.'

In the evidence released, Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein's alleged victims, says she never met Naomi or saw her at Epstein's homes.

The documents have also revealed that Epstein allegedly kept a vast collecton of photographs at his property in Palm Beach, Florida, according to claims in a deposition by Virginia Giuffre.