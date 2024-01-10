Brad Pitt cautious to introduce his children to new girlfriend: Here’s why

File Footage

Brad Pitt is hesitant to introduce his children to his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon because of his former wife, Angelina Jolie.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Brad's walking on eggshells when it comes to introducing his children to his new girlfriend.”

“The caution stems from a desire to avoid additional tensions with Angelia,” revealed an insider.

The source explained the Troy’s star wanted to “avoid drama with Angelina” is because “she's not just the kids’ mother, she's their best friend”.

“Can you imagine what a meeting would be like between the kids and Ines?” noted an insider.

The source told the outlet, “No wonder he's in no rush to make the introductions!”

After Brad and Angelina parted ways in September 2016, the children had remained close to the Tomb Raider actress.

Earlier, the former couple’s son Pax shared his thoughts about his estranged father on Instagram to mark Father’s Day.

He wrote, “You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you're incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

"You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you awful human being!!!” said Pax