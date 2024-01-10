Meghan Markle, Prince Harry await 'substantial crisis' in 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned of a substantial crisis in 2024 as the couple's popularity in Hollywood seemingly declines with each passing day.

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were brutally snubbed at the Golden Globes opening monologue.

Speaking of Jo Koy's harsh jokes against Harry and Meghan, PR expert Ryan McCormick told The Mirror, "The fact that the comedian felt compelled to bring them up means that in his eyes, the ex-royals are still relevant."

He added, "Because of a lack of action and because (to my knowledge) we don't hear Meghan and Harry refuting any of the criticism lobbied at them, their time in the spotlight diminishes with each passing day."

For the unversed, the pair has been criticised for being constantly silent following Omid Scobie's 'racist royals' claims.

The expert said, "Meghan and Harry should write Jo Koy a thank you note for mentioning them" because, after the viral jibe, the two made it to the headlines.

While talking about the former working royal's crumbling Hollywood careers, he added, "When the day comes that the Duke & Duchess of Sussex aren't comedic fodder and we don't hear others discussing them, that is the day that a substantial crisis has arrived."

