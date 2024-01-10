Prince Harry, Meghan Markle posing a threat to royal family as cash 'runs out'

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry may make further claims about the royal family as the couple are at risk of running out of money.

King Charles and the royal family have been warned that the Sussexes could reveal more private details of their royal life if they feel being 'pushed into a corner' financially.



A royal biographer has clamed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's American dream may be in tatters as the couple are at risk of running out of money to support their lavish lifestyle.

Tom Bower, in conversation with TalkTV, claimed that the California-based couple have a major problem because after "hammering" the royal family in their Netflix series, in Harry's book Spare and in Oprah Winfrey's interview they have now "run out of fuel" to profit from.



Brower, in response to the presenter's statement that "Harry and Meghan's American dream is in danger of turning into a nightmare after reports that money is running out in Montecito following the couple's departure from Spotify", claimed the Sussexes wanted privacy when they moved from Britain to the US.



The expert added they have only been able to earn money since by exposing their own unhappiness with the royal family.

He went on saying "The idea they have anything other to contribute beyond their trashing of the royal family is laughable. They've been found out. They are now ridiculed in Hollywood. They are ignored in New York."



"The set themselves up to be living like royals but their income is pretty limited."

"If pushed into a corner (financially), they may be desperate and say some more terrible things," the author of Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors claimed.

