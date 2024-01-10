‘The White Lotus’ welcomes new star in Season 3

Carrie Coon coming to join The White Lotus Season 3

Carrie Coon is coming to The White Lotus Season 3.



The expanding cast of Mike White's The White Lotus for Season 3 has announced the addition of the star from HBO's The Gilded Age and The Leftovers.

The HBO series that won an Emmy this week had Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan, and Tayme Thapthimthong among its cast members. All the members of the group join Natasha Rothwell, who Variety revealed would be returning to her Belinda role for Season 3 in April 2023.

As per the outlet, The White Lotus season three will take place in Thailand. Production is scheduled to begin in February in and around Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui, according to HBO.

Coon portrays the ambitious Bertha Russell on HBO's The Gilded Age, which was just given a third season renewal. UTA, Foundation Talent, Narrative, and Peikoff Mahan Law are her representatives.

White is the director and executive producer of The White Lotus. Mark Kamine and David Bernad serve as executive producers.