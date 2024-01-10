Jennifer Lopez shares intimate details with Ben Affleck in ‘Can’t Get Enough’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as bride and groom

Jennifer Lopez lets fans in on the details of her intimate life with husband Ben Affleck with the singers new song, Can’t Get Enough.



The highly anticipated follow-up to her amazing 2002 collection This Is Me... Then, J-Lo's latest track is a daring song off her new album This is Me Now.

In Can’t Get Enough, Jen sings: “Is this real life?

“Too good to be true.

“Take me all night.

“I can feel the passion in your eyes.

“I’m still in love with you.”

She adds: “Give me that touching, teasing, so good I can’t believe it.

“Don’t wanna share with no one else.

“You’re always the one I needed.

“Don’t gotta keep a secret, but I’ll let you keep me to yourself.

“It’s the way you love me.

“The way you touch me.

“It’s the way you look at me.

“I can’t get enough of you boy.”

The album is J-Lo's ode to the Batman actor following their covert marriage in Vegas on July 17, 2022, which took place two decades after their initial engagement.