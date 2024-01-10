Megyn Kelly calls out Taylor Swift for ‘wrong move’ after Jo Koy joke

Taylor Swift called out by Megyn Kelly for Jo Koy's joke's response

Taylor Swift didn’t seem to take a joke on herself and Travis Kelce well when Jo Koy quipped about her frequent cut outs in NFL footage.



Megyn Kelly is now participating in the conversation around Taylor Swift's widely shared response to Jo Koy's joke about her during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Kelly, 53, discussed her opinion on the incident that became a meme on Monday, January 8, on her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.

“One of the moments that’s getting a lot of attention is [Jo’s] joke about Taylor Swift, which was fine, I actually thought he was spot-on with the commentary,” Kelly said. “[Taylor] did not appreciate it.”

Swift, 34, did not seem thrilled when Koy, 52, made a joke about her during the awards show.

Swift was attending the ceremony as a nominee for her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The joke was cut to Swift, who was discreetly sipping her champagne and had a deadpan smile on her face.

“As you know, we came on after a football double header. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy took a dig on Sunday, January 7.

After an unexpected reaction from the audience, he added, “Sorry about that.”