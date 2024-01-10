Jennifer Garner’s parenting style a modus operandi for parents of teens: Expert

Jennifer Garner gives importance to her child's inner emotional life: Expert weighs in

Jennifer Garner’s parenting style reveals that she’s interested in her child’s inner emotional life.



Parenting expert and author of Your Baby Skin To Skin, Rachel FitzD spoke to Hello! magazine shared that teenage years are “the very hardest stage of the journey”.

“They can be stroppy, sulky, disdainful and unbelievably argumentative. But we’ve all been there and it’s worth remembering how it can feel,” said the expert.

Rachel mentioned, “How vulnerable and misunderstood we felt at times - treated like a child one minute and expected to act like a grown-up the next whilst all the time being washed around in a confusing hormonal soup!”

Reflecting on Jennifer’s parenting strategy, the expert explained, “By asking her daughter for tips on how to play a teenager, Jennifer Garner shows that she is interested in her child’s inner emotional life and how the world looks from her perspective.”

Rachel pointed out that Jennifer is often seen spending time with her teens one-on-one and even spends time with her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s step children, Emme and Max.

“Just being easy in each other's company as a more adult relationship slowly and gently emerges, which can bring real pleasure for both the parent and teen,” continued the expert.

Elaborating on how Jennifer “respects her teens,” parenting expert added, “By giving our teenagers some of the autonomy, independence and respect they crave whilst maintaining the parental role of drawing and holding boundaries for them, we can start to enjoy a genuine and mutually meaningful, compassionate and fun relationship with our teenagers.”