Lady Gaga teases new music after five-year hiatus from singing

Lady Gaga’s last musical project was for 2018’s ‘A Star is Born’

Lady Gaga may finally be coming out with more music after a five-year hiatus.

Born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, the pop icon stirred up anticipation among her fans as she seemingly teased that she’s working on an upcoming musical project.

Taking to her Instagram Tuesday morning, the Born This Way hitmaker shared glimpses from the recording studio.

In one photo, she stood in front of a microphone, striking a pose in an oversized sweater and statement platform boots, headphones in place.

Another photo showed a guitar and a percussion instrument.

Captioned simply with a black heart emoji and musical notes emojis, Gaga’s post fueled hopes among her followers for an imminent solo release from the 13-time Grammy winner.



“NEW MUSIC??” asked one fan in the comments, while another writing, “Oh she’s cooking.”

“You and Ariana in the same week! Rain. On. Me,” wrote another fan, referring to Ariana Grande’s recent announcement of her first solo track in three years releasing this Friday called Yes, And?

Recently, Gaga shifted her focus from singing to acting, with notable roles in hits such as A Star is Born and House of Gucci.

She continues to diversify her career with her upcoming role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie á Deux – a musical thriller sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winning film Joker.