Martin Short’s rep confirms actor’s relationship status with Meryl Streep

Martin Short’s rep opens up about actor’s relationship status with Meryl Streep

Martin Short and Meryl Streep are reportedly just friends.

After Golden Globes on Sunday, both actors’ fans started speculating about their closeness between the Only Murders in the Building co-stars.

On Tuesday, Short’s rep told PEOPLE that the pair “are just very good friends, nothing more”.

On the other hand, Streep, who tied the knot with Don Gummer in 1978, confirmed their split since the 2018 Oscars.

In a statement, a rep for Streep told the outlet, “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

Both Gummer and Streep share four children together.

Meanwhile, Short lost his wife, actress Nancy Dolman, to ovarian cancer back in 2010.

The pair had been married for 30 years, and he called the relationship a “triumph” in an interview with AARP The Magazine in 2019.

Martin added, “So, it's tough. She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It's ‘Hey Nan,’ you know?’ How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids?”

Interestingly, the Only Murders in the Building can be seen on Hulu.