Victoria Beckham debunks feud rumours with birthday wish for Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham shut down rift rumours as she penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz on Tuesday, January 9.
Taking to Instagram, the fashion icon dropped a fun-filled video with the birthday girl and showered praise on her for being the 'loving' daughter-in-law.
In the shared video, the two can be seen dancing and laughing on a scenic beach.
The fashion designer wrote, "Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!"
She continued, "The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!!"
For the unversed, the rumours of a rift between Victoria and Nicola sparked since her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham.
As per reports, the pair engaged in a drama after Nicola wore a custom Valentino gown instead of her mother-in-law's label.
However, the Holidate actress denied the rumours during an interview with Variety.
She said, "I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress."
Nicola added, "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."
Jennifer Lopez finally addressed her husband-actor Ben Affleck's 'infamous' public expressions
Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy while Jason Isaacs played his death eater dad Lucius Malfoy
Sinead O'Connor, the Irish singer found dead at her home in July 2023
Kate Middleton turned 42 today, Jan. 9
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity is expected to drop more in 2024
Jessica Alba talks about her therapy experience along with her daughters in a new interview