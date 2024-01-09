Victoria Beckham debunks feud rumours with birthday wish for Nicola Peltz

File Footage

Victoria Beckham shut down rift rumours as she penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz on Tuesday, January 9.



Taking to Instagram, the fashion icon dropped a fun-filled video with the birthday girl and showered praise on her for being the 'loving' daughter-in-law.

In the shared video, the two can be seen dancing and laughing on a scenic beach.

The fashion designer wrote, "Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!"

She continued, "The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!!"

For the unversed, the rumours of a rift between Victoria and Nicola sparked since her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham.

As per reports, the pair engaged in a drama after Nicola wore a custom Valentino gown instead of her mother-in-law's label.

However, the Holidate actress denied the rumours during an interview with Variety.

She said, "I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress."

Nicola added, "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."