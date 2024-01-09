Halle Bailey’s beau DDG revealed pregnancy in summers, no one believed him

Halle Bailey’s pregnancy was in plain sight all along.
The Little Mermaid star recently confirmed months-long speculations over her pregnancy with boyfriend DDG by announcing the birth of their son, Halo.
But though Bailey, 23, spent the entire summer and fall seemingly denying the speculation, her 26-year-old rapper boyfriend had already spilled the beans in a now-viral April Fools’ Day tweet.
“Can’t wait to be your dad [crying face emojis][red heart emoji],” he wrote alongside a sonogram of a fetus that appeared to be between 8 to 10 weeks along.
But it being April 1st, fans shrugged it off as a prank.
“We get it because it’s April fools but babies and faking a pregnancy isn’t cute,” one commented, with another writing, “This is the oldest and worst April fools prank. Surprised you never got the memo that this isn’t funny.”
Others bashed DDG – born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. – arguing that Bailey would “never let a boy like you ruin her million dollar career.”
Yet another post read, “I’m not even entertaining this. Halle would not f*** up like this right now [laughing crying face emoji] n****s be bored.”
Fast forward to January 6th – when Bailey shared a glimpse of baby Halo to her Instagram.
“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bringing me my son,” she wrote in the caption.
