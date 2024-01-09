Jessica Alba addresses her family’s mental health care

Jessica Alba reflects on family's mental health care

Jessica Alba has recently addressed her family’s mental health care.



In a new interview with REAL SIMPLE’s first issue Feeling Issue, This is Us star revealed why she decided therapy for herself and her two daughters.

“Honor was probably 11, and we were arguing all the time about dumb stuff. And I was like, 'I don’t want to live like this. This is not fun’,” said the 42-year-old.

Alba continued, “I didn’t want us to have a wedge between us.”

“As her mother, when I say something, she’s going to hear it as an argument or as me trying to control her. I wanted there to be someone who could explain things in a way I couldn't,” mentioned the Fantastic Four actress.

Alba recalled, “What I said to Honor was, 'I want to be a better parent to you, and this is your forum to basically talk about everything that gets on your nerves that I do.’”

Elaborating on how therapy helped her, Alba pointed out, “It put me in check. Like, ‘Yeah, I totally do that. And I’m sorry. I’m going to work on that.’ It gave her a little bit of perspective too—that I’m not the bad guy; I’m just being a parent.”

“She'll come out the other side of it, and I’ll still be here. I just wanted to get to that point, and it worked,” remarked the actress.

Alba stated, “And the therapist allowed me to see that it's natural for kids to disagree with their parents and as a parent, it's not always about being right or rational in that moment."

“I'm not gonna front, it's a process and I'm not perfect,” she added.