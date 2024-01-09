George Clooney describes wife Amal as 'a force of nature'

George Clooney describes her wife as 'a force of nature'

Dashing actor George Clooney lavished praise on his sweet wife Amal during his latest interview, describing her as 'a force of nature'.

The 62-year-old Hollywood star, who celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with Amal in September, gushed over his 45-year-old wife during an appearance on Lorraine on Tuesday.

During a chat with George, Lorraine asked the star if he had attended The Fashion Awards by Pandora, where Amal was recently photographed. The actor hilariously responded: 'Do I look like I was at a fashion award?'

'If I'm in a picture with my wife, they do cut me out. No, I wasn't there, I sadly missed the fashion awards, which really cuts me there [points to his heart].'

Lorraine did not stop teasing Clooney, asking if he had got used to being the elbow in the frame when he is pictured with his wife.

The actor replied: 'They always say, "George was nice enough to hold the umbrella for his gorgeous wife". She is a force of nature and so homely, but we do what we can, we survive.'

The sweet chat comes after George told ET on the red carpet at the premiere of his new film The Boys in the Boat, that he admits his wife often steals the limelight whenever they're at an event together, saying: 'My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now.'

'I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as 'Amal Clooney's husband' because, honestly, I was dead otherwise.'