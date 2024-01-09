Princess Kate won't forgive Prince William for bizarre birthday gift

Kate Middleton, who's celebrating her 42nd birthday milestone, once received a bizarre birthday gift from Prince William.



William, jokingly said the gift, which he bought for her during the early days of their romance, actually "sealed the deal" for his then-future wife.



Back in 2020, William appeared on the BBC's "That Peter Crouch Podcast" where he discussed the early days of his and Kate's relationship, also revealing his notoriously bad gift to his wife, Princess Kate, after which she never let him forget it.



To a question about his worst present to Kate, the future King replied: "I probably can. I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She's never let me forget that. That was early on in the courtship, that was. I tell you what, I think that sealed the deal. She fell for me at that point."

The royal added: "I think I was convincing myself about it. I was like, 'These are really amazing! Look how far you can see! And she started looking at me going, 'They're binoculars. What's going on?'...It didn't go well."

"Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars," William confessed.

It comes as the Princess of Wales celebrates her 42nd birthday today, with William said to "spoil her rotten" with gifts, after a particularly tough period following the publication of Omid Scobie's explosive book Endgame.