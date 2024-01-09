William, Kate ‘urging’ King Charles to evict Prince Andrew over hidden motive

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a renewed interest in Royal Lodge as Prince Andrew struggled to deal with the newly-released court documents connecting him to convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who currently reside in their Adelaide Cottage, were eyeing the 30-bedroom mansion of the disgraced royal for their growing family.

Insiders told Express.co.uk that William and Kate would “support” King Charles decision to shun Andrew from royal engagements and evict his younger brother.

“It’s no secret that William and Kate have been trying to secure Royal Lodge for their family. They are in desperate need of a larger property to accommodate their household,” the source said.

“The wheels finally seem to be in motion to remove Andrew from the property which William and Kate welcome and support wholeheartedly.”

However, Andrew has been resisting his eviction and moving into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home, Frogmore Cottage, since the past year. He believes Frogmore is “too small” for his highness despite being “downgraded.”

While the King has been urged to take a “firm” step against his brother, however, he has not yet made any move.