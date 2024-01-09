Prince Harry wishes Kate Middleton happy birthday?

Prince Harry, who enjoyed amazing relationship with his sister-in-law Princess Kate in the past and loved to attended royal events with her, has a golden opportunity to rekindle his relationship with the future Queen.

The Duke of Sussex's one wise step can melt the ice between him and and Princess Kate, who always treated him as his younger brother and enjoyed a very close-bond with him before Meghan's entry into his life.

Harry should wish Kate a very happy birthday to repair his fractured relationship with Prince William's wife, who always tried make piece between the two royal brothers.

But, it does not seem to be on the Duke's card as his much-needed positive move could invite his wife Meghan Markle's wrath, who allegedly considers the much-loved royal her arch enemy.

However, some royal fans and experts believe that Harry still wishes Kate happy birthday in private as he fears if he does so publicly it could hurt his wife Meghan Markle.



Kate, who started dating William in 2003, developed a bond with Harry at the same time. The Duke, In his book Spare, also wrote: "I am delighted that my brother has popped the question! It means I get a sister, which I have always wanted."



But, it's time for Harry to take a mature step to bridge the gape between him and Princess Kate.



At several royal occasions the duo were spotted giggling and whispering, and even when Prince William and Harry rowed, Kate was known as the 'peacemaker' between them.

Princess Kat and Harry's had a bond that seemed unbreakable, but now their relationship is allegedly beyond repair, according to sources in Omid Scobie's new book Endgame.

