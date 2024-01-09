Maren Morris settles divorce with Ryan Hurd three months after split

Maren Morris is officially a single woman.

The 33-year-old former country singer reached a settlement agreement in her divorce with now-ex husband Ryan Hurd.

According to court documents obtained by People, Morris and Hurd doled out their assets based on a property settlement agreement and a prenup signed in February 2018.

The twosome will co-parent their son Hayes Andrew, 3, with the Circles Around This Town singer paying Hurd $2,100 in child support each month.

Morris originally filed for divorce from Hurd in October.

Speaking about the separation in an interview with Howard Stern in December, the singer confessed she is not currently looking to date.

"No, I would like this to sort of wrap up," she said of the divorce, adding: "I don't have the headspace for that, but I am writing so much right now. That's kind of been my way of dating, is just through song."

Morris and Hurd were first linked up in 2013 during a songwriting session for Tim McGraw and went on to get married in 2018.