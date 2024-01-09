Mean Girls Musical: Lindsay Lohan makes surprise appearance at NYC premiere

'Mean Girls' Lindsay Lohan wows audience with surprise appearance at the premiere

Red carpet premiere of upcoming musical film Mean Girls was held on Monday, Jan. 2, in the heart of New York City.

Lindsay Lohan, lead of the original teen comedy, shocked the attendees with surprise appearance at the premiere.

The actress looked ethereal in an all-black ensemble, adorned with a sparkling silver belt resting on her waist, a matching clutch bag in her hand.

The mom of one completed her look with a side-parted hairstyle and a pair of black stilettos.

She posed with creator Tina Fey and other cast members of the musical adaptation, including Christopher Briney, Renee Rapp, and Angourie Rice.



Staying true to the film's theme, the stars glammed up in pink and black ensembles, walking the pink carpet in Lincoln Center.

Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr, the musical adaptation is based on a screenplay written by Tina Fey inspired by Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 Queen Bees and Wannabes.

Angourie Rice is all set to reprise Lohan’s role in the musical film, with Renee Rapp stepping up as Regina George, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, and Avantika Vandanapu as Karen Shetty among others.

The story revolves around the elite girls group called ‘The Plastics,’ ruled by the ultimate queen bee Regina George. Things go south when the newly recruit falls for Regina’s boyfriend.

The highly-anticipated musical adaptation of Mean Girls is set to premiere, starting January 12, 2024.