Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid moving further with rumoured romance after Golden Globes?

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid go on dinner date after Golden Globes

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spent some time together after the Golden Globes.



The Maestro actor had dinner with Gigi Hadid on January 7, after mingling with Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Bradley and Gigi not only decided to dress up, but his mother Gloria Campano—who was also the Golden Globe nominee's date to the ceremony—joined them for the late-night dinner.

Shortly after the award event ended, Bradley was seen leaving in the Louis Vuitton tuxedo he wore to the ceremony and making his way to the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles.

Following the dinner, Gigi and he were observed departing separately, with Gloria getting into the same vehicle as her son.

Three months have passed since Gigi, 28, and Bradley, 49, first raised the possibility of a romance. The supermodel and the A Star Is Born alum dined out with friends in New York City on October 5. Later that week, the two were spotted taking a car ride.

The two have been friends ever since; in November, Bradley attended Gigi's girls' night out alongside friends Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevigne, and Brittany Mahomes.

Additionally, Gigi, who is the mother of Bradley's 3-year-old daughter Khai and her ex Zayn Malik, expressed her support for Bradley last month when she stopped by his new Danny & Coop's Cheesesteak food truck to get some food.