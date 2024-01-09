Emma Stone reunite with three films costar at Golden Globes

Emma Stone reunites with Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone met one of her best old friends at the Golden Globes Awards.



The actress, who has three films with Ryan Gosling, was spotted with her arm around him.

The two acted in the films Crazy, Stupid Love, Gangster Squad, and La La Land.

Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. were both in the same picture.

Emma's win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy for her work in Poor Things made for a fantastic evening.

Despite being nominated, Ryan did not win for his portrayal of Ken in Barbie.

In the ballroom, Emma was also spotted giving her friend Jennifer Aniston a hug.

This comes after Emma made fun of her friend Taylor Swift at Sunday's 81st Golden Globes, calling her an a**hole.

“What an a**hole, am I right?” backstage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, where the award event was being held, she said.

“I've known her for almost 20 years, so I was very happy she was there,” she continued jokingly. “And she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful, and yes, what an a**hole.”

Barbie defeated the Bad Blood hitmaker in her bid for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award for her concert film, Eras Tour.