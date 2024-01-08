Robert Downey Jr. expresses gratitude Oppenheimer role after Golden Globe win

Robert Downey Jr. takes a 'beta blocker' for his 'improved player' role in Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr. won hearts with his commendable speech at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

The actor, aka Iron Man graced the stage to accept his award for Best Supporting Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, Oppenheimer.

He said: “Yeah… yeah…” he continued, “I took a beta blocker so this is going to be a breeze.”

He went ahead with his statement, sharing: “Dozens of folks have come up to me since the summertime saying that I was – quote – unrecognisably subtle as Leonard Strauss… to my fellow nominees, let’s not pretend this is a compliment, this is a first time, this is more of a most-improved player thing.”

The actor expressed immense gratitude for his wife, Susan Downey, adding: “Speaking of motivators, my primary caregiver right there, Susan Downey."

He revealed that his wife "has literally made an art out of extracting me from my comfort zones… that I need to feel safe! But she's easy on the eyes, so whatevs.”

Downey has been acclaimed for his work before, as he won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his spectacular role as Sherlock Holmes in 2010.