Strictly boycott: Amanda Abbington sudden exit puts Giovanni Pernice in hot water

Amanda Abbington departed the BBC One show last year during the mid-series, citing 'personal issues'

Bosses at Strictly Come Dancing are in a state of crisis amid concerns that celebrity contestants may decline partnerships with Giovanni Pernice following the feud with actress Amanda Abbington.

The 51-year-old actress departed the BBC One show last year during the mid-series, citing 'personal issues,' and rumours of a fallout with the professional dancer.

Recent claims suggest that Amanda Abbington has requested rehearsal footage to highlight Giovanni's 'tense' and 'full-on' training methods, which allegedly caused her significant distress.

TV executives are now worried that future contestants might be reluctant to work with the dancer, who has previously received negative feedback from former partners such as Laura Whitmore 38, Ranvir Singh 46, and Richie Anderson 36.

Pernice, 33, stands as one of Strictly's most high-profile dancers and an emerging BBC light-entertainment figure, thanks to his travel series with judge Anton Du Beke, 57, which could pose a challenge for the show's producers.

Show insiders believe Strictly will stand by Pernice but accept finding him a future partner will not be straightforward.

A source told MailOnline: 'The fallout between Giovanni and Amanda is causing much concern.

'Celebrity contestants usually don't mind which partner they are coupled up with as they're just happy to be on the show.

'But Giovanni's reputation has taken a further hit following Amanda's experience and they don't want to be in a position where new contestants may threaten to quit if they're paired with him.'

Pro dancer Pernice has appeared on Strictly for eight consecutive years and made the final on three occasions.