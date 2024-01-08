Margot Robbie sparkles as 1977 'Superstar Barbie' at Golden Globes

Margot Robbie pulled off the 1977 Superstar Barbie look, wrapped in a sparkling hot-pink gown designed by Armani Privé for the 2024 Golden Globes.

Robbie pulled off her look in Lorraine Schwartz jewels worth $3million which consisted of earrings and a ring that featured pink and white diamonds.

The Barbie actress paired her outfit with Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Mattel described its 1977 Barbie edition as "ready to dance the night away."

Speaking about her ensemble on the red carpet she said, "I just woke up and I thought this maybe this would be appropriate."



"I actually do feel (like Superstar Barbie) tonight,” she the pre-show presenter Marc Malkin.

The 33-year-old actress was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category but could not bag a win.

However, it was a positive turnaround overall as Barbie concluded the evening by winning Cinematic and Box Office Achievement as well as the Best Original Song in a motion picture, two major categories in the Golden Globe awards.

Following the announcement of the win the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton hotel turned pink to commemorate the film’s success with Greta Gerwig, Robbie, and Billie Eilish coming to the stage to accept the award.