Supreme Court nullifies lifetime disqualification ahead of general polls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday nullified lifetime disqualification after much ado, setting aside its previous order of keeping a politician away from holding an office throughout their life, ahead of the February 8 elections.

The Supreme Court declared that no person can be barred for a lifetime from running in elections if they are disqualified under Article 62 (1)(f), overruling its landmark judgment in the Samiullah Baloch case.

A seven-member larger bench — headed by CJP Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali — conducted the hearings of the case.

The proceedings were broadcast live on the apex court’s website.

The bench announced the verdict with a 6-1 majority as Justice Yahya Afridi disagreed with his fellow judges, backing the apex court's previous judgment.



The legal conundrum arose after the parliament passed the amendments in the Elections Act 2017, restricting the disqualification period of a politician to five years, instead of a lifetime, contrary to the SC’s order, which deemed disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) as “permanent”.

The latest judgment finally allows Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen to run for office as they were disqualified for life.

While announcing the reserved verdict, the chief justice noted that since the election schedule was issued, it was “necessary” to release the order at the earliest.

In the previous hearing, the chief justice remarked that disqualifying anyone from life from parliament was "against Islam" as he quoted a verse from Surah Sajdah which explains that human beings are not bad but their deeds are.

While talking to Geo News, senior anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada and Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat) President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said that the order “came at the right time”.

This is a breaking news and will be updated as soon as more details are available.