Cillian Murphy accepts 2024 Golden Globe with sweet nod to wife

Cillian Murphy earned plenty of husband points as he accepted his Golden Globe award with a sweet something from his wife.

The Peaky Blinders, 47, went up on stage to receive the best actor in a motion picture, drama, for his role in Oppenheimer.

As he took the stage to accept his award, Murphy asked the crowd if he had lipstick on his nose from his wife Yvonne McGuinness.

“First question, do I have lipstick all over my nose?” he asked. The crowd responded with a ‘yes.’ He smiled and added, “I am just gonna leave it.”

Murphy beat out Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers.

In his acceptance speech, he went to thanks director Christopher Nolan and Emma “for having complete faith in me for 20 years.”

“One of the most beautiful things about being an actor is you can’t do it on your own. And we have the most incredible ensemble cast in this movie,” he continued.

“They were magic and some of them are here today, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Gary Oldman. Thank you for carrying me and holding me through this movie.”

He surmised his speech with, “To all my fellow nominees, if you’re Irish or not, you’re all legends, your stunning work, I salute you. To my mom, the rest of my team, thank you so much. To my family, I’m the luckiest man and I love you.”