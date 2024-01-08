SZA issues explosive warning to music leakers, threatens legal action

SZA warned that she would put ‘maximum energy’ into holding music leakers accountable

SZA has had enough.

In an explosive post made to her X (previously Twitter) Saturday, the singer-songwriter, 34, put her foot down against “thieves” who steal her unfinished music and post it online.

Though she has spoken candidly about her stance on the subject in the past, the Kill Bill songstress threatened legal action this time.

LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING. THIS IS MY JOB. THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY,” she wrote is all caps, showing that she’s not messing around.

“YOU ARE A F***ING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW,” she put people on notice.

Disheartened that she’s had to deal with the same issue over and over again, SZA concluded, “I AM TIRED.”



SZA has previously shared her thoughts about people leaking unfinished music – an epidemic affecting multiple artist in the music industry.

“When people leak my songs, they ruin them. Then it’s not mine anymore; it’s actually yours. It’s something unfinished that you decided was ready to be shared,” she told Variety in November 2023.

“And it’s like, f*** you. Now I’m not releasing it. Play your leak, but you’re not gonna bully me into dropping music,” she expressed.