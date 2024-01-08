Cillian Murphy shares honest reaction to being called ‘Internet’s boyfriend’

Cillian Murphy's honest response to being called ‘Internet’s boyfriend’

Cillian Murphy has recently shared her honest reaction to him being called the “Internet’s boyfriend”.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala earlier this week, the Oppenheimer star was stunned to have his newfound status online.

“I don't know about too many things internet-wise, but it's lovely. It's very flattering. Very flattered,” said Cillian.

Earlier, Cillian fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and appreciated the actor, with one wrote, “Cillian murphy is boyfriend material.”

“I want Oppenheimer to be good for my boyfriend Cillian Murphy’s sake,” remarked another user.

A third said, “Cillian is so husband/boyfriend i can’t believe he's the same age as my mum.”

“Cillian murphy is my husband my wife my boyfriend my girlfriend he’s my everything,” state the fourth user.

“My media teacher started referring to Cillian Murphy as ‘your boyfriend’ as he should though honestly.”

Someone mentioned, “Oh hey now that Cillian Murphy's the internet's boyfriend, how about we all (re)watch Anthropoid?”

“Never in my life did i think Cillian murphy would become the internet’s boyfriend of the month but here we are and i’m enjoying it,” added another user.

In December, Cillian admitted to Margot Robbie in Variety’s Actors on Actors interview.

“I have two teenage boys. I do know what a meme is. Now I know that there are memes about me not knowing what a meme is,” he added.