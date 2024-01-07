Gen Z supporters call out Jodie Foster over her divisive comments

Jodie Foster faces criticism over her insensitive comments against Generation Z

Jodie Foster has recently been called out by netizens over her insensitive comments against Generation Z



Earlier, Jodie spoke up to The Guardian and called Gen Z “really annoying” and “frustrating” while sharing her experiences of mentoring young actors.

After her interview, some took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and lashed out at Jodie for criticising Gen Z while not taking accountability for their own roles in creating the present-day society.

One user wrote, “Criticising an entire generation reveals more about yourself than the actual said generation.

“Jodie Foster on Gen Z is so very boring. Surely every single generation, as they hit late teens / early 20s was criticised for the same sorts of things? And it’s so convenient that we forget exactly how arrogant / lazy / ridiculous we were in our youth,” said another user.

A third argued, “Oh, she forgot her parents’ generation dumping on hers. And the generation before that dumping on theirs. It's always been that the adults blame the kids for society while not taking responsibility for the society they were in charge of. Miss me with that.”

“Why does Jodie Foster compare typical Gen Zers to the worst young actors in Hollywood who don't live in the real America and are total trust fund brats. What planet does she live on if she thinks her Bel Air type Hollywood is reality?” explained the fourth one.

Another user added, “Old people complaining about young people, nothing new’ while an eighth agreed, saying: ‘Reads like someone from the Silent Generation describing hippies in the 60s.’”