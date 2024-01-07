Fazl jets off to Kabul for talks with Taliban govt on security, bilateral issues

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman (left) leaves for Afghanistan in this image taken from a video on January 7, 2024. — X/@juipakofficial

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman departed for Kabul on his maiden visit in nearly 10 years, with Pak-Afghan bilateral relationship and cross-border terrorism including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) on the agenda.

The senior politician is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the party leaders on the visit.

Aslam Ghori, the party’s spokesperson, detailed that Fazl is visiting the neighbouring country at the invitation of the interim Afghan government to discuss regional and security-related matters.

Fazl’s visit is believed to be part of the efforts to defuse tensions between the two countries amid a spike in cross-border attacks, according to sources.

The JUI-F delegation includes Maulana Abdul Wasay, Maulana Salahuddin, Maulana Jamaluddin and Maulana Salimuddin Shamzai, Maulana Kamaluddin, Maulana Idrees, Maulana Imdadullah and Mufti Abrar.

Interim Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmed Jan Shakib on December 16, met the senior politician and invited him to visit Afghanistan. Later, the Taliban government's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed Fazl's upcoming visit.

This will be Fazl's first visit since the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country following the United States withdrawal in 2021.

Fazl first visited Afghanistan in 2013 during the government of former president Hamid Karzai.

Continuous use of Afghan soil against Pakistan — an issue that Islamabad has time and again raised before the Taliban-led Afghan administration — will also be discussed during the visit, sources added.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Jirga" Fazl said that he has the government's mandate for the Afghanistan visit.

"I believe in negotiations but one can move towards a comprehensive strategy only by looking at the ground realities for talks with TTP," Fazl said.

The visit comes at a point when ties between the two countries have gone sour in the backdrop of a spike in terror incidents in Pakistan, mostly claimed by the TTP.

Pakistan remained a theatre of terrorism and violence in the year 2023 amid internal political conflicts, socioeconomic disparities, regional instability, and rising tensions with the militant groups operating in border areas adjacent to Afghanistan.

Fazl, on the other hand, has expressed grave concern over the peace and security situation in the country after his party came under attack thrice in the last six months due to being in the cross-hairs of banned outfits over the years.

The latest was a gun attack on the politician's convoy in Dera Ismail Khan, but fortunately, he remained unharmed as he wasn't present there.

Last year in September, senior JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah was injured in a blast — that wounded 10 others — in Balochistan’s Mastung area, while in July 2023, at least 40 JUI-F workers were killed in a suicide blast that targeted the party’s workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar.