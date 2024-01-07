ECP secretary 'resigns from post citing health issues'

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Omar Hamid Khan. — X/@OmarHamidKhan1

ISLAMABAD: Omar Hamid Khan stepped down from his post as the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) secretary over health issues, Geo News reported Sunday citing sources.

According to the sources, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan has not yet accepted Khan's resignation as the electoral body's secretary.

The development comes just a few weeks before the general elections scheduled to take place on February 8 amid allegations of lack of level playing field by key political players including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Earlier today, ECP Special Secretary Dr Syed Asif Hussain rejected the PTI's allegation that it was not being provided a level playing field to partake in election-related activities

In a written response submitted to the Supreme Court on PTI's plea seeking contempt proceedings against the electoral body, the ECP asked the apex court to “dismiss the contempt petition with a cost”.

The PTI's petition sought contempt of court proceedings against the ECP secretary, inspector generals of police (IGPs), chief secretaries of the four provinces and secretary of interior ministry for "non-compliance" with the SC order passed on December 22, 2023.

Who is Omar Hamid Khan?

Khan, who is a retired grade 22 officer of the Secretariat Group, assumed his responsibilities as the ECP secretary in July 2021 on a contractual basis.

Earlier, he also served as the special secretary of finance, secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and national food security among other responsibilities.

Meanwhile, he also served as the spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

Last year in July, CEC Raja extended the of the ECP secretary for one year.

The ECP secretary has over 30 years of experience in socio-economic analysis both on international and domestic issues

Khan completed his Bachelor of Science in 1982 from Government College Lahore. Later, he completed his Master of Science in Zoology in 1986 from the University of Punjab.