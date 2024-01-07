Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker feel 'grateful' for 'miracle' baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been over the moon since the birth of their 'miracle' baby boy Rocky.

An insider told OK! Magazine that the couple "literally watch their by sleep for hours" as they "can't get enough of him."

The reality TV star, who welcomed a boy with Travis on November 1 following IVF struggles, finds "Rocky’s arrival a miracle for her family."

"This isn’t the first baby for either of them, but it’s been so long since they’ve had a newborn. It’s all new again and they love it," the source added.



The source also revealed that Kourtney is maintaining a distance from the Kardashians 'circus' in order to prioritise her husband and children.

An insider said, "It really shows the other Kardashians that Kourtney can hold her own and is serious about pulling back from their brand and the whole reality-show circus."

For the unversed, the founder of Poosh also has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8.

On the hand, the Blink-182 drummer shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.