Taylor Swift’s team fuming over ‘NYT’ op-ed discussing her ‘queerness’

Taylor Swift’s team is enraged by the New York Times opinion piece which speculates about the singer’s sexuality.

“There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is – all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece,’” a source told CNN Business Saturday.

“Because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics,” they added.

In the 5,000-word piece written by editor Anna Marks, published Thursday, listed all the references the Grammy-winning musician made in her songs and performances, labelling it as “evidence” that Swift identifies with the queer community.

Read More: Taylor Swift's 2023: A year where she re-wrote the record books

The insider lamented, “This article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans.”

Marks defended herself in the article, pre-emptively, by writing “I know that discussing the potential of a star’s queerness before a formal declaration of identity feels, to some, too salacious and gossip-fuelled to be worthy of discussion.”

She continued, “But the stories that dominate our collective imagination shape what our culture permits artists and their audiences to say and be.

“Every time an artist signals queerness and that transmission falls on deaf ears, that signal dies. Recognizing the possibility of queerness — while being conscious of the difference between possibility and certainty — keeps that signal alive.”