Prince William not ready to welcome Prince Andrew in family 'again'

It has been reported that Prince William is strongly opposed to the idea of welcoming Prince Andrew back into the Royal Family. Moreover, the Prince of Wales is resolute in his decision to not pardon the Duke of York in order to preserve the dignity of the royal family name.



A source told The Mirror: “William was very clear that, in his view, Andrew can not be trusted.

"There are investigations and revelations emerging in the cases brought by Epstein’s victims.

They added: "This will haunt Andrew and the family forever. In William’s view, Andrew should have no role with the family at all."

They said: "Charles promised his late mother he would not abandon Andrew once she was gone and that remains the situation unless, of course, he finds himself engaged in a criminal matter."



