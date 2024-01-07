Jim Carrey host 62nd pre-birthday party with biggest industry stars after retirement

Jim Carrey celebrates 62nd birthday party ahead of date

Jim Carrey seems very excited for his birthday, which is in ten days, on January 17th.



On Wednesday, Jim Carrey threw a star-studded party. In Los Angeles prior to his January 17th 62nd birthday.

As he was pictured exiting the ultra-private restaurant San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood with friends Seth Green, Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Burr, Adam Sandler, Jeff Ross, and Dustin Hoffman, the Dumb and Dumber actor debuted a new long hairstyle.

The birthday guy had a birthday present under his arm and was dressed in a black T-shirt with a tan jacket.

Beside Carrey was a security man who was carrying a pink cake box to a nearby automobile.

Kimmel, 56, was spotted conversing with the valet before getting into his car. He was dressed rather casually for the occasion, with a dark-colored blazer and black trousers.

As he waited outside the restaurant, Sandler,57, looked comfortable in a brown pair of trousers, black and white trainers and a green striped zip-up sweatshirt.

Attending Carrey's party despite his recent conflict with Aaron Rodgers, after the Jets quarterback implied Kimmel had a contact with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was something the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! did not let slip.

However, Carrey announced in 2022 that he was "probably" retiring from acting; since then, he has avoided the spotlight.

“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” he told “Access Hollywood” that March.

“It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”